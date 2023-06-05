UP govt launches 'elder line' for elderly destitute

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched an 'Elder Line 14567' service to rescue aged destitute and help them find shelter in old age homes.



The initiative is the brain child of minister of state (independent charge) for social welfare, Asim Arun, who had earlier headed the emergency helpline 112 as an additional director general of police.



Arun said the aim of the helpline was to shift the destitute elderly to old age homes and the hotline has already been activated.



"If you find such destitute elderly persons on a road side, bus station, railway station or any other place, you can share that information with elder line 14567. The department's team will reach the spot, and bring the elderly to an old age home with full respect," Arun said.



Pavan Kumar, director of the state's social welfare department, said at present there are 75 old age homes in Uttar Pradesh with one in each district.