New blood test to detect 50 types of cancer



Although not accurate enough to "rule in or rule out cancer", the test was really useful for patients, lead researcher Prof Mark Middleton told BBC News.



"The test was 85 per cent accurate in detecting the source of the cancer - and that can be really helpful because so many times it is not immediately obvious when you have got the patient in front of you what test is needed to see whether their symptoms are down to cancer," he said.



"With that prediction from the test, we can decide whether to order a scope or a scan and make sure we are giving the right test the first time."



"The findings from the study suggest this test could be used to support GPs to make clinical assessments - but much more research is needed, in a larger trial, to see if it could improve GP assessment and ultimately patient outcomes," Dr David Crosby, from Cancer Research UK, was quoted as saying. (IANS/JS)

