UP govt panel denies Ballia deaths were due to heat stroke

"So many people across UP have lost lives because of the carelessness of the state govt. They should have warned the people about the heatwave. Not a single district hospital has been built in UP in the last 6 years. Those who have lost their lives are poor farmers because they did not receive food, medicines and treatment on time," he said.



Pathak said the government has taken serious note of the incident in Ballia, and he is personally monitoring the situation there.



The sudden increase in deaths and patients being admitted to hospitals with fever, breathing trouble, and other issues have overwhelmed the hospital, which has put its staff on alert. (IANS/NS)