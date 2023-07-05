Half-burnt bodies of two women found in UP's Badaun

Half-burnt bodies of two unidentified women were found wrapped in two separate polythene bags in a pond in Bachi village of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, late on Tuesday evening.

The pond is located near Badaun-Kakrala road under the Ushait police circle.

According to police, the women were wearing salwar-suits and their faces were burnt. After getting the information, SSP Badaun, O.P. Singh, along with forensic experts and additional force, rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.