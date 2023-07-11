Fake drugs-making unit busted at 'educational institute' in Agra, 7 held

In a joint operation, officials of the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) and Agra police have busted a fake drug-producing unit at an educational institute and recovered a huge quantity of drugs and fake medicines worth Rs 5 crore.

Seven persons, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly making and selling these drugs.

According to police sources, ANTF was working on the case for one month and after getting a tip-off, the raid was conducted on the educational institute.

The accused have been identified as Diwan Singh, Rohit Singh, Narender Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ajit Prashar, Sanni Raj, Rekha Devi and her husband Vijay Singh, all residents of Agra.