Mukhya Mantri Khet scheme to be implemented in whole of UP



As soon as an animal touches the fence, the siren will sound, giving the animal a mild shock. This will prevent animals like nilgai, monkeys, pigs/wild boars, from causing damage to standing crops in the fields.



"To support this scheme, the government will provide a grant of 60 per cent or Rs 1.43 lakh per hectare to small and marginal farmers. The draft of this scheme has been prepared by the agriculture department and will soon be sent to the cabinet for approval. After receiving approval, the scheme will be implemented throughout the state," the spokesman said.



Notably, animals do more damage to standing crops in the field when they do not get anything to eat nearby.



Therefore, in view of the importance of pastures, the animal husbandry and dairy development department is running a campaign since July 11 to free pasture lands from illegal encroachments.