Rats bite patient at govt hospital in UP; probe ordered

On Sunday night, when Gupta's wife went into the ICU to see him, she found that a rat was biting his feet with blood coming out of it. There were similar marks on his forehead, ears and toes due to the negligence of the ward staff, he added.

Dr N.C. Prajapati, Principal of the medical college, said that he inspected the ward. A hole was found near the oxygen pipe and another near the window from where the rats could be coming, he said.

It has since been repaired and all potential entry points of the rats have been closed, he added.

Relatives and attendants of the patient sit and eat food at the spot due to which rats often enter the ward, Prajapati said.

Rat traps are also being installed, the doctor said, adding that action will be taken against those responsible for the incident after the inquiry.

He added that the patient is recovering and will be discharged soon.

