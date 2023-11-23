Banarasi sarees woven by prisoners to reach markets soon

Around 60 prisoners were initially weaving sarees on handlooms installed at workshops of the jail, but now a batch of 300 more inmates have been trained in the skills of dyeing silk and weaving.
Efforts are on to create an outlet of the jail and the prison department officials are also in contact with top fashion designers, companies as well as online shopping portals to market these products.
Director General (Prisons) S.N. Sabat said: “On the lines of ‘One District One Product’ scheme of the state government, we have launched ‘One Prison One Product’ (OPOP) for those jails where production of articles under ODOP is possible by making inmates skilled for it.
" Varanasi’s central jail prisoners were already weaving sarees inside the jail, hence it was decided to include this jail in the OPOP list.”
Vishal Kumar Agrahari, who coordinated the training of the prisoners, said: “The textile and apparel industry, which is the biggest employer after agriculture, faces a gap in engaging ‘skilled labours’ in it.
After the ministry of textiles, government of India, launched the demand-driven employment-linked skill development scheme known as Samarth, in order to promote skilling and skill upgrading in the traditional sectors of handlooms, handicrafts, sericulture and jute, an innovative initiative was planned.”
As a part of it, the Central Silk Board decided to conduct skill development training in silk weaving and dyeing for jail inmates of Central Jail of Varanasi, said Agrahari. IANS/SP