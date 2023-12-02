‘Ramotsav’ events in UP will begin from December

‘Ramotsav’:- In the run-up to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, events will begin this month while the mega functions will start from Makar Sankranti on January 14/15 next year and continue till the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Yogi Adityanath government has allocated Rs 100 crore for ‘Ramotsav’, a series of religious events in temples in 826 local bodies across Uttar Pradesh and the Ram Paduka Yatra.

The yatra will traverse through the Ram Van Gaman Path taken by Lord Ram while proceeding for 14-year exile from Ayodhya and cover the entire country.

Continuous recitals of Ramcharitmanas, Ramayana and Hanuman Chalisa will take place in temples associated with the ‘Ramayan tradition’.

According to a government spokesman, “The plan is to connect each district and every prominent temple in the state with the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla and make the entire state ‘Ram-mai’.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s department of tourism and culture is organising the event with the help of the tourism and cultural council in each district.

The UP government has also planned a series of events in the government-run schools. These will include art, essay writing, fancy dress competitions and religious songs based on Ramayan. Workshops on how to carve out idols of Lord Ram will also be organised.