By Soumya jain

In 1992, the Babri Masjid was torn down, and a Ram Mandir was built in its place, marking a significant moment in Indian history. LokSena Hind sees this as a necessary step to correct past errors. Dr. Munish Raizada, the head of LokSena Hind, acknowledges India's complicated history and the diverse beliefs of its people.

India's history is like a patchwork quilt, with different communities interpreting events in their own ways. LokSena Hind recognizes this diversity and emphasizes the need to fix past mistakes to revive Sanatan Dharma.

Dr. Raizada stresses the importance of correcting past errors to revive Sanatan Dharma. While praising the Babri Masjid demolition, LokSena Hind wants to restore other temples, like those in Kashi and Mathura, which are abolished to construct mosques.

LokSena Hind is against the 'Place of Worship Act, 1991,' which prohibits changing the nature of any religious place and aims to preserve their character as of August 15, 1947. The party disagrees with this law, fearing its impact on preserving the glory of Sanatan Dharma.

In a nutshell, LokSena Hind sees the Babri Masjid demolition as a crucial moment for India, urging the correction of past mistakes to revive Sanatan Dharma. The party opposes the 'Place of Worship Act, 1991,' in its commitment to preserving India's cultural and religious heritage amidst diverse perspectives and historical complexities.

LokSena Hind pays heartfelt homage to the approximately 1,200 individuals killed by the anti-Hindu governments of Mulayam Singh and Lalu Yadav. Today, the party honors these veer saputs (brave souls) of Hindu Dharma, asserting that every Hindu in India carries a debt to these 1,200 martyrs.

