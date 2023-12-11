UP: Robbers send fake summons to prevent witness from coming to court

UP: In a shocking incident here, members of a gang facing robbery charges, used fake court summons to deter a witness from appearing for the hearing.

The witness, a Gomti Nagar Extension resident, has lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.

In his complaint, the victim, Abhijeet Tiwari said he is a witness in a case lodged for attempted robbery and tampering of government documents at Hazratganj Kotwali and the accused, Poonam Kumari, Mohan Kumar, Vinit Pandey, Amit Dubey, Shyam Dev Pandey, Durgesh Rai and Om Sahai, used to force him to not appear as a witness in the case.

“For this, they used to browbeat, bully and even trick me. This time, they sent me a summons issued from the court of FTC (women) Azamgarh to appear in a case at the court there,” Tiwari said.

He said he went to the court in Azamgarh on the date of hearing and was told by the court clerk/reader that there was no summons sent to him either.

“They used a fake court stamp to send the summons at my address through post,” the victim said. IANS/SP