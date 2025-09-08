Landslide hits Haridwar's Mansa Devi hill, blocks railway traffic

Haridwar, Sep 8: A significant portion of the Mansa Devi hill near the Bhimgoda railway tunnel and Kali Mata temple in Uttarakhand's Haridwar collapsed on Monday, triggering a massive landslide that brought train services to a complete halt on the busy Dehradun-Haridwar route.

A large section of the hill suddenly gave way near the Kali temple, sending debris of soil and rocks hurtling down at high speed and completely covering the railway track close to the Bhimgoda tunnel.

The impact was so severe that the iron safety net installed to protect the tracks was also badly damaged.

The collapse led to an immediate shutdown of train movement, causing chaos in the area. Local administration officials were informed promptly, and efforts to clear the debris began without delay.

The latest incident comes less than a month after a similar landslide was reported in the same religious belt.