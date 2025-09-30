Rebuilding women’s jobs in the Himalayan hinterland

The plight of women in Uttarakhand is reflective of the broader malaise of unemployment and underemployment of women in India. Despite constituting nearly half the state’s population, they continue to face livelihood constraints, made even more acute by geographical limitations.

In addition, the state’s Economic Survey 2024-25 shows that there is overdependence on low-income agriculture, limited formal employment opportunities, regional disparities, limited access to financial resources, low levels of job-oriented skill training and weak access to productive assets such as land.

The overconcentration of economic opportunities in the Terai/plains region of the state has widened the development gap with the hills.

Despite several policy measures aimed at enhancing income opportunities like the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), there is hardly any significant diversification in women’s work.

Nearly 68 percent still work in agriculture and allied activities with abysmally low levels of earnings. They earn 45 percent less in the hills compared to their counterparts in the plains of the state.

As a result, women have been withdrawing from agriculture. This is also fuelled by male outmigration leading to land abandonment, and declining agricultural productivity in the hills.

While some women engage in small-scale horticulture, handicrafts, or informal trade, their efforts are often constrained by limited market access, inadequate training, and financial barriers.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey 2023-24 shows that self-employed women in rural non-farm sectors earn about US $ 82.7 (Rs. 6917) per month, which is 44 percent less than those working as self-employed in urban areas of the state.

Young women, particularly graduates, the less skilled, and migrants living in urban areas of the state suffer higher unemployment of over 30 percent .

Migrating does not help young women much in finding jobs faster in the urban labour market. Nearly one-third of women (18-35 years age-group) in Uttarakhand remain in the NEET (Neither in Education, Employment or Training) category, representing untapped potential for economic growth.

Women are particularly disadvantaged as they face the burden of ‘time poverty’ due to their over-engagement in domestic care in addition to economic activities to support their household income. Despite higher educational attainment, women’s employability remains low due to a lack of technical and industry-aligned skills.

Ongoing research by the authors shows that skill development initiatives under the NRLM and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana have increased women’s employment prospects, yet only 26 percent of trained women secured stable employment, revealing gaps in industry linkages and employment absorption.

The skill-employability imperative

Enhancing vocational training is vital to increase women’s employability. Training could include agri-entrepreneurship, Information Technology (IT) and IT Enabled Services, tourism, healthcare, and financial services.

Agri-entrepreneurship programmes need to cover product diversification, technology use, supply chains, and business management. Women could also be encouraged in sectors such as adventure tourism (rafting, trekking, mountaineering), hospitality, culinary arts, and digital marketing for local tourism promotion.

Given growing infrastructure demand, training in machine learning, project design, sustainable construction, equipment maintenance, solar panel installation, and green building practices is essential.

The Uttarakhand Human Development Report 2019 shows that programmes like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana need restructuring for remote accessibility, better awareness, and sector-specific training, while addressing dropout and employability concerns. Mental health support should be integrated, with counselling in schools, services for the elderly, and training for counsellors as a livelihood option.