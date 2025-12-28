Tribal Student from Tripura Dies After Racially Motivated Assault in Dehradun—Five Arrested, One Absconding

The 24-year-old MBA student, Anjel Chakma, died on Friday, 26 December 2025, at a Dehradun hospital, after being stabbed in a racially motivated attack on 9 December 2025. At the time of the attack, Anjel, from Tripura’s Chakma community, was out buying groceries with his brother Michael, when a group of allegedly intoxicated men accosted them.

The group heckled them with racial slurs, and when the brothers objected, the group attacked them. Michael was struck on the head with a 'kada', a metal wrist ornament, while Angel bore the brunt of the attack and sustained multiple stab injuries, including deep wounds to his neck and abdomen. The incident occurred on the evening of December 9 in the Selaqui area of Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Anjel was immediately rushed to Graphic Era Hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit. Despite prolonged medical treatment, he succumbed to his injuries around 4 am on Friday. The mortal remains of Angel Chakma reached his home in Tripura on Saturday.

Based on a complaint by Michael, Uttarakhand Police arrested five accused and placed them in judicial custody. The prime accused is currently absconding.

The incident has caused distress and anger across Tripura, with the victim’s family demanding stringent punishment of the accused, and student and tribal bodies renewing calls for an anti-racial violence law. The Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI) urged the Home Ministry to pass a law against racial violence, recalling the recommendation of the M.P. Bezbaruah Committee, which was formed after the racially motivated killing of Nido Tania in Delhi, 2014.