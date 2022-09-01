Israel strikes Syria's Aleppo International airport

War

An Israeli missile strike hit the international airport of Syria's northern city of Aleppo, causing material damage, a Syrian military statement said.
International airport of Syria's northern city of Aleppo. (IANS)
Local news websites on Wednesday said the missiles came from over the Mediterranean.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said Israel fired four missiles against the airport and surrounding warehouses, causing explosions to "what is believed to be a shipment of Iranian missiles".

The Israeli attack on Wednesday is the 22nd against Syrian sites this year, following a deadly strike earlier last week in the city of Masyaf. (AA/IANS)

