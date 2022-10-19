War

Russia-Ukraine War: Indian Embassy issues 'major advisory', asks Indian citizens to leave Ukraine immediately

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday advised all Indian citizens, including students, to leave the war-torn nation.
Missile hits a chemical plant in Severodonetsk, Ukraine (File Photo)
Missile hits a chemical plant in Severodonetsk, Ukraine (File Photo)Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine (Wikimedia Commons)
NewsGram Desk

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday advised all Indian citizens, including students, to leave the war-torn nation at the earliest by available means, due to "deteriorating security situation" there.

The advisory, issued by the Indian Embassy, also warns citizens against traveling to the war-ravaged nation due to the "escalation of hostilities across Ukraine".

Ukraine was attacked by Russia in February this year and the war has escalated in the last eight months, with Russia having bombed several of its major cities. (KB/IANS)

