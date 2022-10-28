Russia-Ukraine War: 'Dystopian' images show Central Europe's 'eerie' bomb shelters amidst Russian nuclear threats

Amid fighting around Ukraine’s nuclear power installations and Russia's implied threats about using nuclear weapons, Poland has ordered an inventory of its shelters.
The war has triggered fears across Europe, especially in countries like Poland and Romania, which border Ukraine and would be highly vulnerable to fallout from a nuclear attack on their neighbor.
Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s thinly veiled about his willingness to deploy tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine, “everyone is worried,” Karpinska said.
Sorin Ionita, a commentator with the Expert Forum in Bucharest, Romania, said many consider a Russian nuclear strike improbable as it would not "bring a big military advantage to the Russians."
