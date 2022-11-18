Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy says Russian missile strikes have left millions without power

Ukrainian officials reported fresh missile strikes Thursday in multiple parts of the country, with targets including gas facilities.

The focus of the strikes, by drones as well as missiles, continues to be energy infrastructure, the Ukrainian military said in a statement, adding that the attacks stretched from Kyiv to Odesa in the south.

Ukraine says it has shot down two cruise missiles, five air-launched missiles, and five Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, according to Reuters, which said it could not independently verify battlefield reports.

As the first snow fell in Kyiv, officials said utility workers were trying to restore power nationwide after a barrage of Russian airstrikes earlier this week.

About 10 million people were without power, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday evening in his nightly video report.

A United Nations agency said it feared a humanitarian crisis this winter if the power outages continued.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted Thursday morning that he was speaking by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as Russia carried out "another massive missile attack on Ukraine."

Kuleba said he thanked the United States for providing military aid, and he stressed the need for speeding up deliveries of air defense systems.

He cited the success of the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System that Ukrainian forces began using earlier this month. Kuleba also said he is convinced the time has come for Ukraine to receive the more advanced U.S. Patriot air defense system.

In the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, Russia was using troops pulled from Kherson to unleash heavy fighting. The Ukrainian military said Russian forces fired artillery on the towns of Bakhmut and nearby Soledar, among others.