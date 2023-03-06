West Bengal: 36 children dead in last nine days due to Adenovirus

Adenovirus menace seems to be taking an alarming shape in West Bengal with the death of 36 children in the last nine days as per the records of the state health department.

The latest two deaths were reported early Sunday morning from the BC Roy Children's Hospital in Kolkata. The two victims have been identified as Atifa Khatun (18 months) and Aarman Gazi (4 years).

It is learned that Khatun, hailing from a family residing under the Nadial police station in the Metiabruz area was admitted to the said hospital on February 26 with typical Adenovirus symptoms like fever, cough, and breathing problems. Despite treatment, she did not show any signs of recovery and on early Sunday morning, she died.