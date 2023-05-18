SC lifts West Bengal ban on 'The Kerala Story'



The Chief Justice told the West Bengal government counsel that steps can be taken by the state government in a particular district in connection with the screening of the movie, if there is an incident, but it cannot be banned across the entire state.



The West Bengal government has told the Supreme Court that the film 'The Kerala Story' is based on manipulated facts and contains hate speech in multiple scenes, which may cause disharmony between the communities, while justifying prohibition on exhibition of the movie.



The state government, in a counter affidavit, said if the movie is allowed to be exhibited the same will cause breach of peace which will not be in the interest of justice.



"The movie is based on manipulated facts and contains hate speech in multiple scenes that may hurt communal sentiments and cause disharmony between the communities which will eventually lead to a law and order situation, as has been gauged from various intelligence inputs received by the state government over a period of time," said the affidavit.



The state government said to maintain public order and for the benefit of the general public, and by exercising its power section 6 (1) of the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation) Act, it has imposed a prohibition on exhibition of the movie. [IANS/JS]

