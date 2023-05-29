Use lesser groundwater in farming in Bengal to prevent arsenic exposure

A recent study by a group of environmental scholars and researchers from two leading institutions from West Bengal and one from Australia has suggested lesser use of groundwater in farming to prevent arsenic exposure for farm products, especially in case of rice.



The study paper by scholars and researchers from the School of Environmental Studies, the National Institute of Biological Genomics and Australia's University Of Newcastle pointed out that since groundwater is more prone to arsenic exposure, farm products produced by using that water also become prone to the same exposure.



To prevent this, the report has suggested stressing on rainy season farming so that rainwater can be used.

This remedy is extremely important considering that West Bengal is among those states which have extremely high arsenic concentration in groundwater.