Para-teachers cannot participate in primary teachers' selection process: Calcutta HC

A section of the higher secondary para-teachers approached Justice Gangopadhyay's bench last year seeing permission to participate in the selection process of primary teachers for 2022.

After a detailed hearing in the matter, Justice Gangopadhyay's bench permitted these para- teachers to participate in the selection process.

However, his verdict was again challenged at the division bench of the Calcutta High Court.

Finally after the conclusion of the hearing in the matter, the division bench dismissed the earlier order by Justice Gangopadhyay and ruled that the para-teachers will not be allowed to participate in the selection process for primary teachers.

