Bengal ration scam: Director, writer of Bakibur Rahman-sponsored movie govt employees

Controversy over a Bengali movie produced by Bakibur Rahman, a prime accused in the multi- crore ration distribution case in West Bengal, seems to be deepening further as the director of the movie and writer of the novel based on which the film was made are present and former employees of the state food & supplies department.

The movie 'Mangrove', released in 2014, was based on a novel scripted by the former additional director to the state food & supplies department Parthasarathi Gayen. The director of the movie was Saurav Mukherjee, a current employee of the same department.

Already the film is in the midst of controversy and gossip, after the information surfaced that Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of former West Bengal education Minister Partha Chatterjee and a prime accused in the multi-crore cash-for-school job case, was in the lead role of the movie. Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant also featured in the movie.