Meghalaya Speaker honoured a writer from Doha in Kolkata

By Salil Gewali

Dr. Syed Hussain, Hyderabad

The Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Foundation commemorated the 93rd birth anniversary of India's former President with a prestigious International Poetry Conference and Scholar Honor 2024 event. The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the International Literary Excellence Award to Professor Mohammad Ramzan Ali Miya, recognizing his outstanding contributions to literature and social service.

Professor Miya, a distinguished legal advisor to the President of Qatar's National Human Rights Commission, received the award for his remarkable literary achievements and dedication to social causes. His recent translation of Salil Gewali's globally acclaimed book "Great Minds on India" into Arabic language has garnered significant praise, further cementing his reputation in the international literary community.

The award ceremony, held at the historic Town Hall in Howrah, was graced by several dignitaries. The Honorable Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Shri Thomas A. Sangma, presented the award to Professor Miya. The event also saw the attendance of various ministers and state ministers from West Bengal, along with Dr. Ratin Chakraborty, the Mayor of Howrah, underscoring the importance of this recognition.

For over 15 years, Professor Miya has been a pillar of the expatriate community in Qatar, tirelessly working for the welfare of general workers and teaching Arabic to non-native speakers. His commitment to bridging cultural gaps through language and literature is evident in his impressive portfolio of 40 published works.

"This award is not just a personal achievement but a recognition of the power of literature to connect cultures and improve lives," said Professor Miya upon receiving the award. "I am deeply honored and motivated to continue my work in promoting cross-cultural understanding and supporting those in need."

The Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Foundation's event not only celebrated the legacy of one of India's most beloved presidents but also highlighted the ongoing contributions of scholars like Professor Miya in fostering international cooperation and cultural exchange.

It's worth noting that just two weeks ago, the Arabic edition of 'Great Minds on India' was unveiled at a prestigious literary event in Doha, an initiative led by Professor Mohammad Ramzan Ali Miya. The launch was attended by distinguished scholars from Qatar, Pakistan, and India, transforming it into a genuine celebration of intellectual and cultural exchange.