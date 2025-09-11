In this West Bengal district, the elderly are left to battle climate stress alone

By Joymala Bagchi

Purulia, West Bengal: In West Bengal’s Chatarmahul village of Purulia district, Shakuntala Rajwar (85) lies frail on a charpai inside a dim, mud-walled room. The air is stale, sunlight never enters, and the cattle shed next door fills it with dampness and smell.

Her two sons, Rajen (62) and Kartik (60), have spent the past decade as migrant daily-wage workers in Odisha, returning only during the paddy harvest. Their wives care for Shakuntala when they can. “It feels so hot here, but I don’t have a choice,” she said, struggling to sit up.

She still remembers the day her son first left. “How could I stop him? Everyone was going. We are poor people, struggling every step. What could I have said? I thought at least my other son and the daughters-in-law would stay.”

She was 73 then.

Over the years, changing weather patterns and shrinking farm incomes have turned short-term migration into a permanent way of life in Purulia.

This year, Purulia saw torrential downpours in June that destroyed the Aman crop, a lifeline for the region. Aman rice, sown between June and August and harvested in winter, depends on steady rain. Instead, farmers have faced years of extremes: droughts that withered seedlings, followed by sudden floods that washed them away. Rajen’s small plot too was ruined. Earlier he found labour within Purulia, but as crop failures multiplied across this monoculture-dependent district, work dried up.

“Depending on cultivation here has become a gamble,” Rajen said. “Last year, the seedlings died for lack of rain. This year, everything drowned.”

But, few can afford to sow again after repeated losses, leaving families like the Rajwars with little choice but migration. Left behind are the elderly, some choosing to stay in familiar surroundings, others unable to move without becoming a burden.