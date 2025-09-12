'Partha Chatterjee main culprit': CBI to stick to its stand during trials in all WBSSC scam cases

Kolkata, Sep 12: Former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee is the main culprit in all cases related to the alleged West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) scam, and the CBI will maintain its stand during the trial process, sources in the investigative agency said.

Already, the process of charge framing has been completed at a special CBI court in Kolkata for some of these cases related to the WBSSC scam, where 21 individuals, including Chatterjee, were referred to as accused.

On Friday, the process of charge framing will be completed at the same special court in some other cases related to the scam.

CBI sources said that in all the charge sheets and supplementary charge sheets filed by the central agency in all the cases related to the entire ambit of the alleged school-school scam, Chatterjee was identified by the investigating officials as the principal mastermind.

There are six broad categories in the entire ambit of the alleged school-job scam. The first, second, and third are the appointments for secondary, higher secondary, and upper-primary teachers conducted by WBSSC.

The fourth is the appointment of primary teachers by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), and the fifth and sixth categories are non-teaching staff in the Group-C and Group-D categories, also conducted by WBSSC.