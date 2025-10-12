From Land Dispute to National Uprising: The Origin of Naxalwadi from Naxalbari Village

The term “Naxalite” traces its origin to Naxalbari, a small village near Siliguri in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district. It was born following a series of agrarian conflicts in the 1960s. The movement began when a tribal farmer, Bimal Kisan, was forced to give up his land by a local landlord, Ishwar Tirkey. Bimal approached the authorities to reclaim his land, and after a prolonged legal procedure, the Supreme Court gave a judgment in his favor on 2nd March 1967—the very same day the Communist Party of India (CPI) came to power in West Bengal.



However, when Bimal returned to claim his land, he was beaten and intimidated by the landlord and his supporters. Finding no protection through law and governance, he turned to Jangal Santhal, a local CPI leader, for support. Underground activists, including Charu Mazumdar and Kanu Sanyal, were also active in the area and therefore got involved in the case. They launched a charge against the landlord, which marked the beginning of a series of violent incidents in the area. These incidents came to be known as “Naxalwadi,” taking their name from Naxalbari village. Eventually, the participants in these uprisings became known as “Naxalites.”