Katalin Novak, first-ever female president of Hungary

Katalin Novak, the first-ever female president of Hungary, took office here.

On Tuesday, her predecessor, former head of state Janos Ader, greeted Novak at the entrance to the Sandor Palace, the residence of the Hungarian President, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ader and Novak marched together on the red carpet up to the entrance of the residence, where they entered together.

Parliament elected Novak as the President on March 10.

Following her election, Novak said that she wanted to be a "President of peace".

The official inaugural ceremony will take place on Saturday morning at the Kossuth Square in front of Parliament.

Novak has been elected for a mandate of five years and can be re-elected once according to the Fundamental Law.

Ader held the office for two terms. (AA/IANS)