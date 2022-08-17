SC: Maternity leave cannot be revoked if it was previously used for non-biological children

The petitioner is working as a nurse at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh (PGIMER), and she was denied maternity leave for her biological child. The petitioner was told that she had already availed of such leave for two of her elder kids.

The respondent's counsel argued that the restriction on maternity leave for the two eldest surviving children was meant for encouraging smaller families.

The petitioner moved to the top court through advocate Akshay Verma challenging the Central Administrative Tribunal and the Punjab and Haryana High Court order, which dismissed her plea for allowance as per maternity leave benefits in the CCS Rules, 2013.

During the hearing, the bench observed that the petitioner having kids from her husband's previous marriage was not voluntary. The top court said the grant of maternity leave is to encourage women to continue in the workplace, held that the appellant is entitled to the grant of maternity leave, and set aside the orders of the high court and the tribunal.

Speaking to IANS, Verma said: "Women cannot be denied maternity benefit for her biological child even though she has availed her child care leave for her adopted children." (AA/IANS)