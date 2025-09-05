Revving For Change: Iran Debates Women's Right To Ride Motorcycles

By Fereshteh Ghazi and Kian Sharifi

Iran’s conservative-dominated parliament is facing a difficult choice: will it finally grant women the legal right to ride motorcycles?

For decades, women in Iran have been barred from obtaining licenses -- a restriction enforced through institutional loopholes rather than an explicit ban.

Official traffic regulations only mention men as eligible applicants, leaving female riders vulnerable to fines, bike confiscation, and harassment if they take the driver’s seat in public. Hard-liners have often defended this exclusion on the grounds of “Islamic values” and public morality.

Yet many women have defied the ban, framing the right to ride as a matter of both personal freedom and equality.

Now, the government has submitted a bill to parliament that would amend licensing laws and, for the first time since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, allow women to receive motorcycle permits.

The proposal comes at a pivotal moment -- just a few years after nationwide protests erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody in 2022, which reignited debates about women’s rights, public space, and bodily autonomy.

Supporters argue that the bill marks progress, while skeptics see it as a tactical move by the establishment to ease public anger at a time when the Islamic republic is under growing domestic and international pressure.