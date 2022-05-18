India is witnessing refugees from Myanmar once again

The Indian state of Mizoram has been providing shelter and refuge to over 29,000 people from the bordering nation of Myanmar since the middle of last year. While 15,000 people from Chin state crossed into Mizoram last July-August, a fresh spurt of violence in Myanmar led to another exodus in January-February 2022.

India is thus witnessing, once again, refugees fleeing from Myanmar, a nation that has gone back to military rule since February 2021 and has a record nine million Internally Displaced Persons. It is in this context that the present analysis looks at the scope for bilateral cooperation between India and Myanmar on a range of issues, including the provision of humanitarian aid. This is relevant because India has adopted a very clear people-oriented position in Myanmar.

India has taken a cautious stand on the developments in Myanmar since early 2021, given its strategic investments in that country. A host of projects ranging from infrastructure, housing, and training are underway in Myanmar and therefore it makes sense for India to attempt continuity rather than re-visit ties completely.

The way forward is for informal engagement focused on assisting the people of Myanmar. Notably, in the Indian government's Budget for 2022, India allocated Rs 600 crore in the form of aid, Lines of Credit, and other forms of assistance. In recent years, India has assisted Myanmar through capacity-building programs for strengthening the transition to democracy.

It is worth recalling that in 2017, India signed an MoU for the Rakhine State Development Programme and India built 250 prefabricated housing for the rehabilitation of displaced persons in Rakhine state. This was for the first year. Subsequent projects are well underway.

A year later, the 2018 Bilateral Land Border Crossing Agreement was signed, which allows for free movement of the local people within 16 kilometers of the respective border with a border pass. This is a key measure toward providing Burmese citizens access to India's healthcare infrastructure close to border areas.

One of the biggest drivers to facilitate closer economic relations is to provide greater connectivity. The availability of functional riverine and railway routes in addition to land routes should be leveraged. These linkages can help drive more trade and people-to-people contact.