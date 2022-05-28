NRA, After Uvalde School Massacre, Says No to New Gun Laws

Separated from the massacre of 19 elementary school students and two of their teachers by just three days and 500 kilometers, the most powerful gun rights organization in the U.S. opened its annual meeting Friday in Houston.

With the nation still raw from the trauma inflicted by a teenage gunman who used a military-style semi-automatic rifle to bring horror to the small Texas town of Uvalde, the National Rifle Association filled the George R. Brown Convention Center with what it advertised as "14 acres of guns and gear."

The organization also hosted some of its highest-profile leaders and supporters, including former President Donald Trump, NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre and, representing Texas, Senator Ted Cruz and Governor Greg Abbot. The governor, who had been scheduled to make a live appearance, announced after the massacre that he would, instead, deliver prerecorded remarks.

The overarching message of the day, hammered home by speaker after speaker, was that there is no need for more regulations governing the purchase of guns in the United States. Rather, they said, schools should be "hardened" with armed guards and other safeguards, and more measures should be taken to jail felons and identify the mentally ill.

Calls to reschedule ignored

The meeting went on despite calls from many critics to cancel it out of respect for Uvalde's victims. While those demands went unmet, the proximity of the meeting to the killings, in both time and place, seemed to cause a number of scheduled speakers to rethink their plans.

Texas Senator John Cornyn and Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw, both scheduled to speak, announced scheduling conflicts. Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, a vocal gun rights supporter, also backed out of an appearance.

A number of musical guests who had been scheduled to entertain attendees, including country music stars Lee Greenwood and Larry Gatlin, also pulled out following the tragedy.

Setting the tone

LaPierre, in opening remarks, acknowledged that mass shootings, like the one in Uvalde, cause "gut wrenching, unimaginable pain" and "should never happen again."

But LaPierre also set the tone for the rest of the meeting, arguing that there is no need for any additional restrictions on gun ownership. Instead, he called for increasing security around schools in the United States, fixing the country's "broken" mental health system and putting more criminals in jail.

He also painted a dark picture of the United States, claiming that "hate-filled vile monsters walk among us," and insisting that armed citizens are necessary to defend against an "evil criminal element that plagues our society."

He said, "There can be no freedom, no security, no safety without the right of the law-abiding to bear arms for self-defense."

Texas officials speak

In his remarks, Abbott argued that additional gun laws would not have made a difference in Uvalde.

"There are thousands of laws on the books across the country that limit the owning or using of a firearm," Abbott said. "Laws that have not stopped madmen from carrying out evil acts on innocent people in peaceful communities."

When Cruz took the stage, he acknowledged the "crushing darkness" he felt from the Uvalde massacre. He also listed the various shootings sites in Texas that he has visited since taking office, naming examples of mass killings in Dallas, Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and the cities of Midland and Odessa. Each, he said, was "the picture of horror."

However, like LaPierre and others at the event, Cruz said that more restrictions on firearm ownership are not the answer to gun violence, noting that cities with strong gun laws, like Chicago, Baltimore and Washington suffer from high rates of firearm homicide.