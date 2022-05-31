EU Leaders Agree On Partial Embargo Of Russian Oil After Zelenskiy Urges Them To Show Strength

It also welcomes the establishment with Kyiv of a joint team tasked with investigating war crimes carried out in Ukraine, vowing that "Russia, Belarus and all those responsible will be held to account for their actions in accordance with international law."



The draft statement also says that the European Union is prepared to grant up to 9 billion euros ($9.7 billion) to support Ukraine, and notes the need for "comprehensive support to rebuild the country for the future."



The European Union "also remains committed to continue bolstering Ukraine’s ability to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty," according to the draft document, and "welcomes the adoption of the recent decision of the [European] Council to increase military support to Ukraine."

RFE/RL also obtained draft revisions to an amendment to the European Council's regulations regarding restrictive measures put in place due to Russia's war against Ukraine. That document specified that import prohibitions should not apply for "several member states" that are dependent on Russian crude oil transported by pipeline, but that those states should take all necessary measures to obtain alternative supplies.

The revised regulations also said that Bulgaria, due to its "geographical exposure," would be granted a "special derogation from the prohibition on imports of seaborne crude oil and petroleum products" from Russia "for a limited period."

Croatia, according to the draft regulations, would receive an exemption for the purchase of Russian supplies of vacuum gas oil "under certain conditions" that were not specified.

Hungary, which gets 65 percent of its oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline running from Russia to Eastern and Central Europe, was reportedly initially open to the idea of a temporary exemption but had demanded further concessions.

(AS/RFE-RL)