Long-range missiles are being sent to Ukraine to counter brutal Russian artillery

Britain announced Monday it will supply an unspecified number of long-range missile launchers to Ukraine, following the United States' decision last week to send similar weapons. Ukrainian troops will be trained to use the systems in Britain in the coming weeks.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked the West to supply longer-range weapons as it faces an unrelenting barrage of Russian artillery in the eastern Donbas region.

Changing tactics

Britain's Defense Minister Ben Wallace said in a statement Monday: "The U.K. stands with Ukraine in this fight and is taking a leading role in supplying its heroic troops with the vital weapons they need to defend their country from [an] unprovoked invasion.

"As Russia's tactics change, so must our support to Ukraine. These highly capable multiple-launch rocket systems will enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery, which [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's forces have used indiscriminately to flatten cities," Wallace added.