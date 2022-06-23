Lil TJay, an American rapper, was shot several times in New Jersey

American rapper Lil TJay was one of two people shot in New Jersey early Wednesday morning, just weeks after declaring it was going to be "a good summer."

According to mypost.com, the Bronx-born rapper was struck multiple times at The Promenade in Edgewater. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said cops responded to reports of shots fired at the location just after midnight.

When they arrived, they discovered 21-year-old Lil TJay, whose real name is Tione Marriot, with multiple gunshot wounds. Antoine Boyd, 22, was also found with a single gunshot wound, officials said.

Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials did not release their conditions, however, tmz.com reported that Lil TJay underwent emergency surgery.

Officials said the shooting happened after Mohamed Konate tried to rob Lil TJay, Boyd, and a third person the rapper was with, 24-year-old Jeffrey Valdez.

Both Valdez and Boyd each had an unlawful weapon on them at the time.

Konate was arrested later on Wednesday by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the New York Police Department. His extradition to New Jersey is currently pending, officials said, reports nypost.com.