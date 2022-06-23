World Sikh Organization of Canada's primary agenda is raking issues against India

The World Sikh Organization of Canada (WSO) which came into being in the 1980s on the plank of 'Khalistan', over the years set its footprint as a human-rights champion while following the agenda of yesteryears.

It started roping in educated and talented youth into its fold that has now penetrated the entire system of the governance of Canada, sources said.

Despite some decrease in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Cabinet, the organization has increased its grip over various arms of the government.

The Organization's primary agenda is raking issues against India.

WSO has four layers of office bearers, workers, and activists. Elders like Gian Singh Sandhu, Prem Vinning, Chahal, Ajit Sahota, Inderjit Singh Bal, Gurpreet Singh, and Balwinder Bains can be placed in the first layer.

The sitting board of directors, mostly youth, like Manbir Singh and several professionals can be grouped as its second but strong layer.