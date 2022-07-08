Attack on former Japanese PM, suspect in custody

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed as he was addressing a crowd in Nara prefecture on Friday after apparently being shot at, state broadcaster NHK said, adding that police has taken a suspect into custody.

Abe, in a coma, has been rushed to a hospital, and according to a local fire department official, the former leader appears to show no vital signs, the report said.

The incident took place near Yamatosaidaiji Station in Nara city while he was making a speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate's election campaign at around 11. 30 a.m. (local time).

According to the NHK, a gunshot was heard on-site and Abe was seen bleeding

Meanwhile, the police confirmed that a man has been taken into custody.

Incidents of gun violence are rare in Japan, a country where handguns are banned. (AA/IANS)