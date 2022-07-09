India abstains from Russian proposal at the UNSC but votes in favour of West's resolution on Syria

India did not speak at the Council meeting to explain its position.

But Kenya's Permanent Representative Martin Kimani speaking on behalf of India and the other nine non-permanent members of the Council said that they supported a 12-month extension of the arrangement for using the border crossing.

He said the 10 countries wanted unity in the Council for the Syrian people.

Russia has in principle opposed any aid to the Syrian people that bypasses the government of its ally Bashar al-Assad, although under international pressure it has allowed assistance to be ferried under UN auspices through the Turkish Bab al Hawa border crossing and was again willing to allow it for six more months.

Its earlier vetoes had shut down deliveries through Iraq and Jordan, and from another point on the Turkish border, which been in a 2014 resolution setting up the aid program.

The people trapped in the rebel-held areas depend on the sole remaining border crossing for international aid that includes food, medicine, emergency nutrition for children, and, even, blankets for winter.

The Western countries, with the backing of the other seven non-permanent members, insist on a 12-month extension asserting that it was essential for effective planning and logistics.

Norway's Permanent Representative Mona Juul said that as a compromise the resolution proposed by her country and Ireland had provided for two segments of six-month extensions.

The second extension was conditional on there being no opposition to it.

US Permanent Representative Linda Thomas-Greenfield called the Ireland-Norway draft "an extreme compromise" and said that it was "a life-and-death issue and, tragically, people will die because" of Russia's veto.

Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitri Polyanskiy countered that his resolution for the six-month extension did provide for the continuation of the mandate and it contained all that Thomas-Greenfield wanted.

Expressing his opposition to the Ireland-Norway resolution, he said that it ignored the interests of Damascus, meaning the Bashar al-Assad government.

He also referred to some of the territories held by the Islamic State terror group and said sarcastically: "As for the terrorists who got entrenched in Idlib, you have got opportunities to provide for them anyway."

United Arab Emirates' Permanent Representative Lana Zaki Nusseibeh proposed a compromise of a nine-month extension, which was backed by Brazil, Kenya, and Ghana.

Ireland's Permanent Representative suggested suspending the session to hold more negotiations following the suggestion and it was accepted by Brazil's Permanent Representative Ronaldo Costa Filho, who is the Council president for this month.

Last year, US President Joe Biden spoke directly to Russia's President Vladimir Putin to get a similar resolution passed.

Asked by reporters after the Council meeting if Biden would again reach out to Putin, Thomas-Greenfield said: "At the moment we don't plan any." (AA/IANS)