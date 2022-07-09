Japan's Abe Brought Lasting Change to Country's Defense Approach

Both during and after his time as Japan's prime minister, Shinzo Abe, who was shot and killed Friday at a campaign event in western Japan, had a profound impact on Japanese politics and security. Abe served two terms, for a total of nine years, as prime minister – longer than any of Japan's other post-World War II leaders. A political giant, Abe oversaw major changes to Japan's technically pacifist defense architecture, believing the country should do more to counter China's growing strength. Abe had less success with economic policy. His signature "Abenomics" economic plan was aimed at, but ultimately failed at, reviving Japan's growth, which had greatly slowed in the 1990s.

The grandson of a World War II-era Cabinet minister, Abe came from a wealthy and well-connected political family. He was elected to parliament for the first time in 1993 at the age of 39. After rising through the ranks of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party, Abe in 2006 became Japan's youngest postwar prime minister. However, he quit the position after only about a year because of ulcerative colitis, a painful stomach condition. Five years later, Abe staged a political comeback, beginning an eight-year term as prime minister that ended a period of political instability and brought lasting change to the country.

During that time, Abe boosted Japan's defense spending, expanded his country's alliance with the United States, and implemented major institutional reforms in the country's security establishment. In 2014, Abe's government reinterpreted Japan's pacifist constitution in a way that would theoretically allow Japanese troops to come to the aid of an ally under attack. In 2018, Abe created a National Security Council, which strengthened the prime minister's role in security affairs. Experts called it "the most ambitious reorganization of Japan's foreign and security policy apparatus since the end of World War II."

One of Abe's biggest challenges was navigating the complexities of former U.S. President Donald Trump, who had threatened to pull U.S. troops from Japan and constantly complained that Tokyo was taking advantage of Washington. He handled the situation with a highly personal style of diplomacy. The two men played golf together five times, with Abe sometimes posting selfies during the games. Abe resigned as prime minister for a second time in 2020, again citing the stomach ailment. Although his leadership transformed Japan, Abe was unable to accomplish his goal of revising the country's pacifist constitution, which has not been changed since coming into effect in 1947.