Capitol Hill violence was provoked by a series of Trump's tweet, Twitter employee reveals

Former US President Donald Trump incited the violence at Capitol Hill on January 6 through his tweets last year, a former Twitter employee who worked in the content moderation team has told the congressional investigators in a testimony.

Twitter later permanently suspended Trump's account due to the risk of further incitement of violence, which is still banned.

The Verge reported late on Tuesday that the employee, whose identity remains anonymous, pointed to a December 19th tweet from Trump, which asked his supporters to join him in "protest" of the 2020 election results.

"Be there. Will be wild," the tweet read.

According to the Twitter employee, this particular tweet was seen by several people within Twitter as "directly responsible for the violence that followed, which left five dead and has resulted in more than 700 arrests," the report mentioned.

The employee told the January 6th committee that Twitter was wary of the former president's presence on the platform as early as September 2020 when Trump urged members of the violent far-right extremist group, the Proud Boys, to "stand back and stand by".

"My concern was that the former president, for seemingly the first time, was speaking directly to extremist organizations and giving them directives," the employee told the investigators.