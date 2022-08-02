According to a complaint, Visa was designed to help Pornhub monetize child porn

A US court has allowed a lawsuit against Visa to go ahead that alleged that the financial services company helped monetize sexual videos involving children on Pornhub, owned by porn site operator MindGeek.

Judge Cormac Carney in California issued the ruling, rejecting Visa's attempts to dismiss its portion of the suit, reports The Verge.

The lawsuit alleged that Visa plausibly "intended to help MindGeek monetize child porn" because it continued to offer payment processing services to Pornhub "despite knowing the site had failed to moderate videos of minors".

In a statement to Variety, Visa said it "will not tolerate the use of our network for illegal activity", but "we continue to believe that Visa is an improper defendant in this case".

According to the plaintiff, "Visa recognized MindGeek as an authorized merchant and processed payments to its websites including but not limited to Pornhub".