In a surprising speech, President Joe Biden calls Pakistan 'one of the most dangerous nations'

"And the truth of the matter is, I genuinely believe this, that the world is looking to us. Not a joke. Even our enemies are looking to us to figure out how we figure this out, what we do."

There was a lot at stake, Biden said, emphasizing that the US could lead the world to a place it had never been before, Dawn reported.

"Did any of you ever think you'd have a Russian leader, since the Cuban Missile Crisis, threatening the use of tactical nuclear weapons that would, could only kill three, four thousand people and be limited to make a point?

"Did anybody think we'd be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role relative to Russia and relative to India and relative to Pakistan?" he added

Talking about his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the US President termed him as a man who knew what he wanted but had an "enormous" array of problems. (KB/IANS)