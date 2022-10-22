China Update: President Xi Jinping tightens grip on power

China's President Xi Jinping has strengthened his power as a leader and elevated his status within the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) history, with major political resolutions announced on the final day of a key political meeting.

On Saturday, the CCP congress approved amendments to its constitution, including the so-called "Two Establishes" and "Two Safeguards", aimed at glorifying Xi as being at the core of the party and his political thought as its underpinning ideology, the Guardian reported.

A list of reappointed delegates also confirmed Premier Li Keqiang would be retiring from politics, as well as several other senior party figures.

The President began his closing speech around midday, as party officials announced the confirmation of the amendments, which all but confirmed that the President will remain in power for another term.

Xi, 69, is widely expected to be reaffirmed this weekend as the party's general secretary, paving the way for him to gain a norm-breaking third term as Chinese president.