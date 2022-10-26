China Update: Xi's 3rd Term Likely to be More Problematic For Ethnic Minorities, Warn Activists

Before Xi took power, the Chinese government was criticised for widespread rights violations in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and the Tibetan Autonomous Region but still paid lip service to the notion of autonomy, and allowed the use of the Tibetan and Uyghur languages to teach children in schools, along with a limited degree of religious activity.



Kelsang Gyaltsen, who represents the Tibetan government-in-exile on the democratic island of Taiwan, said Xi was at least still talking about "accelerating the development of ethnic minority regions" back in 2012, as well as "equality, solidarity, mutual assistance and harmony".



By 2017, he had added the phrase "forging a national consciousness" and "the Sinicization of religion," two policies that were to give rise to a nationwide crackdown on Muslims, Christians and Tibetan Buddhists, as well as a ban on minority languages as a teaching medium in schools, RFA reported.



The ban on Mongolian prompted street protests and class boycotts by students and parents across the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, which borders the independent country of Mongolia, prompting a region-wide crackdown by riot squads and state security police in the fall of 2020.



Tibetan, Uyghur and Korean-language teaching is also being phased out of schools in ethnic minority areas, local parents and teachers have told RFA.