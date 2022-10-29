RSF Files Complaint with UN About Crackdown on Iranian Journalists

Reporters Without Borders, widely known as RSF, the French abbreviation of its name, said Friday it has filed a complaint with the United Nations about the arbitrary arrests of journalists in Iran and the attacks on reporters' "freedom to inform."

The crackdown on journalists has come as demonstrations have sprung up across Iran following the arrest of a young woman for wearing her headscarf "improperly" and her subsequent death while in police custody.

The complaint filed Thursday with nine U.N. special procedure panels, RSF said in a statement, "details the many forms that the dramatic crackdown on journalists is taking since the popular uprising began in Iran, including arbitrary detention, inhuman conditions of detention, violation of defense rights, physical violence, threats and harassment, searches without warrant and confiscation of equipment."

RSF said female journalists "are among the leading victims of the Iranian patriarchal regime’s brutal response."

Iran has become the world’s biggest jailer of female journalists since the crackdown on reporters began in September, according to RSF. Iran was already the world’s third leading jailer of journalists and was ranked number 178 out of 180 countries on RSF’s 2022 World Press Freedom Index.