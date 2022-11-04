World

Trump 2024? Donald Trump hints at running for office, again

Former US President Donald Trump has again dropped another hint that he would "very, very, very probably" be running for office in the 2024 presidential election.
For months now, Donald Trump has been dropping hints about a potential third campaign for the White House, says the BBC report.
NewsGram Desk

He remarked while addressing a Republican campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday for the November 8 midterm elections, the BBC reported.

"I ran twice, I won twice and did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016. And likewise, getting more votes than any sitting President in the history of our country by far.

And now in order to make our country successful, and safe and glorious. I will very, very, very probably do it again. Very soon... Get ready.
Donald Trump

Thursday's rally was the first of four in five days when Trump will campaign for the Republican candidates in the fray in next week's polls which will set the political landscape ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

But neither President Joe Biden nor Trump is on the ballot on November 8.

Like Trump, Biden is also campaigning for the Democratic Party candidates.

On Thursday, he campaigned in California and New Mexico.

For months now, Trump has been dropping hints about a potential third campaign for the White House, says the BBC report.

In October, he told a rally in Texas that he "will probably have to do it again", while in September at an event in Pennsylvania, the former President said: "I may just have to do it again."

(KB/IANS)

