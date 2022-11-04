Trump 2024? Donald Trump hints at running for office, again

Thursday's rally was the first of four in five days when Trump will campaign for the Republican candidates in the fray in next week's polls which will set the political landscape ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

But neither President Joe Biden nor Trump is on the ballot on November 8.

Like Trump, Biden is also campaigning for the Democratic Party candidates.

On Thursday, he campaigned in California and New Mexico.

For months now, Trump has been dropping hints about a potential third campaign for the White House, says the BBC report.

In October, he told a rally in Texas that he "will probably have to do it again", while in September at an event in Pennsylvania, the former President said: "I may just have to do it again."

