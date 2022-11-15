2022 G20 Bali summit: Economic recovery, climate change high on agenda

The 17th G20 Summit kicked off on Tuesday in the Indonesian resort island of Bali, with issues about world economic recovery, world health systems, and climate change taking the centre stage.

During the two-day summit under the theme "Recover Together, Recover Stronger", other issues including digital transformation and food and energy security will also be discussed, reports Xinhua news agency.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the summit, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he hopes that the summit can be a catalyst for inclusive global economic recovery.

Being responsible means respecting international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter consistently, and creating a win-win, not zero-sum situation, the President stressed.