UNSC Adopts Resolution on Humanitarian 'Carve-Out' to UN Sanctions

The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution on establishing a standing humanitarian exemption to the asset freeze measures imposed by the UN.



Resolution 2664 decides that the provision, processing or payment of funds, other financial assets or economic resources, or the provision of goods and services necessary to ensure the timely delivery of humanitarian assistance or to support other activities that support basic human needs are permitted and are not a violation of the asset freezes imposed by the Security Council or its sanctions committees.



The humanitarian "carve-out" applies to a wide range of entities, including UN programs, funds, agencies, humanitarian organisations having observer status with the UN General Assembly, and certain non-governmental organisations, according to the resolution adopted on Friday.



Resolution 2664 decides that the carve-out will apply to the sanctions regime against the Islamic State and al-Qaida for a period of two years from the date of adoption of this resolution, and that the Security Council may extend the application, Xinhua news agency reported.



It requests that the UN Secretary-General issue a written report on unintended adverse humanitarian consequences of Security Council sanctions measures, including travel ban and arms embargo measures, as well as those measures that are unique to particular sanctions regimes, within nine months of the adoption of this resolution.



It requests that the report contain recommendations on ways to minimise and mitigate such unintended adverse consequences, including through the promulgation of additional standing exemptions to such measures, and expresses the council's intent to consider further steps as necessary to further minimise and mitigate such unintended adverse consequences.



Resolution 2664 won the support of 14 of the 15 council members. India abstained. (SJ/IANS)