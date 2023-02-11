Canada adds 150,000 jobs in January

Canada's employment increased by 150,000 in January and the unemployment rate held steady at 5 percent, Statistics Canada said.

Employment gains were driven primarily by people aged between 25 to 54 years, split evenly between women and men in this group, the national statistical agency said on Friday, adding that employment also increased among people aged 55 years and above, while it was little changed among youth aged between 15 to 24 years.

There were gains across several industries, led by wholesale and retail trade, health care and social assistance, and educational services. At the same time, employment declined in transportation and warehousing, the agency said.

According to the agency, total hours worked rose 0.8 percent in January and were up 5.6 percent on a year-over-year basis. The proportion of employees absent due to illness or disability was 7.1 percent during the reference week. This was below the record-high 10 percent observed in January 2022 and on par with a typical January, Xinhua news agency reported.