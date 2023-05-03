Indo-Canadian homeopathy Doctor accused of sexually abusing patient

A 62-year-old Indo-Canadian homeopathic doctor has been arrested and charged for alleged sexual assault of a young patient who had come to his clinic in Brampton, the police said.



Sunil Anand has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference following an investigation by the Peel Regional Police Special Victims Unit.



On April 23, the police received information that a young person had visited a clinic in Brampton to see a homeopathic doctor. During the medical examination, it is alleged that the young person was sexually assaulted, the Peel Regional Police said.



Anand was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton. The police said Anand also works at a homeopathic clinic in the Toronto area.



Investigators have appealed to those with information to come forward and contact officers in the Special Victims Unit of the Peel Regional Police. [IANS/JS]

